HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ)- Harrodsburg Police say they’ve been able to identify a suspect in a shooting as 46-year-old Robert William Lewis from Wilmore.

Police say Lewis is at large and considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him, officers say you shouldn’t approach him; just call 911 right away.

According to officers, a felony warrant has been issued for attempted murder.

If you know where he might be, call the Harrodsburg Police Department at 859-734-3311.