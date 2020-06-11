Fayette County coronavirus cases top 1,000, 600 in last month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The number of coronavirus cases in Fayette County topped the 1,000 mark Thursday.

The Health Department reported 30 news cases, pushing the total to 1,008 since the outbreak began three months ago. None of the new cases are from the Federal Medical Center.

- Advertisement -

And a big part of the total has come in the last month.

On May 11, the Health Department reported 411 confirmed cases, meaning the county has had just under 600 cases since then.

The county now has recorded 15 COVID-19-related deaths, with the most recent an inmate at the Federal Medical Center, who died Tuesday with the death reported Wednesday.

Related Article: Lexington offering free Trash Disposal Day

“Our recommendations about preventing the spread of COVID-19 remain the same no matter the reason anyone is going out into the public: practice physical distancing by staying at least 6 feet apart from anyone not in your household, wear a cloth mask covering your face and nose, and wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds with soap and water,” the Health Department said.