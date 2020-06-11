Breonna’s Law banning no-knock warrants passes in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/WHAS)- A law banning the use of no-knock warrants passed in a unanimous Louisville Metro Council vote Thursday night.

Breonna’s Law will ban the use of no-knock search warrants in the city and require officers’ body cameras be turned on five minutes before and after every search. Any officer who violates that will be subject to disciplinary action.

“I plan to sign Breonna’s Law as soon as it hits my desk. I suspended use of these warrants indefinitely last month, and wholeheartedly agree with Council that the risk to residents and officers with this kind of search outweigh any benefit. This is one of many critical steps on police reform that we’ve taken to create a more peaceful, just, compassionate and equitable community,” Mayor Greg Fischer said.

ACLU-KY Executive Director Michael Aldridge released a statement on the passage:

“Metro Council’s passage of Breonna’s Law is a small bit of justice for Breonna’s mourning family and our angry, heartbroken city. It’s an important, but small step in the fight to eradicate racist police violence that has taken too many lives. Government officials on all levels must do more to rein in police power, address problems within their police departments, increase transparency, and end disparate treatment of Black people in all institutions of power. We will continue to fight for these desperately needed changes in Breonna’s memory. We are joined with all those that have taken to the streets tonight to say her name: Breonna Taylor.”

ACLU-KY Policy Strategist Keturah Herron released this statement:

“In recent weeks, people have cried out for urgent and meaningful change, from Breonna Taylor’s family and thousands of Louisville residents, to millions throughout the country, and around the world. Tonight, Louisville Metro Council answered that call by passing Breonna’s Law, prohibiting Louisville Metro Police Department from using no-knock warrants again. We applaud Metro Council for their unanimous vote, but they must expand this ban to include all law enforcement agencies in Jefferson County.

These deadly warrants put innocent people at grave risk, including law enforcement officers. This ordinance is an important step, but it’s only the first step in a series of desperately needed changes to address police abuse of power and excessive force against Black people. Together with allies, the ACLU of Kentucky will push to take this new city ordinance state-wide during the 2021 General Assembly. People must be safe from deadly no-knock warrants no matter where they live.”