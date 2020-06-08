Two police officers honored for catching fugitive murder suspect

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two Versailles police officers have been awarded official commendations for their work capturing a fugitive murder suspect last month.

Mayor Brian Traugott and Police Chief Mike Murray presented the honors to officers Jude Remilien and Coleman Sparks for their actions May 21t that resulted in the arrest of a double-murder suspect who was being sought by the Elizabethtown Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

- Advertisement -

Operating on information sent out previously by Elizabethtown and federal authorities that the suspect might be in the Versailles area, Remilien spotted 27-year-old Taynandree Reed as he was leaving Kroger in Versailles.

The two officers ran Reed down when he tried to flee.

Reed is charged in Elizabethtown with fatally shooting Shawn Fox, 32, and Michael Buckner Thomas, 37, of Hopkinsville, inside a vehicle on the afternoon of May 13. A woman was wounded.