Warm, moist air moves in as Cristobal continues over land

High pressure will create a nice start to the workweek. Our next weather maker, a cold front with moisture from Cristobal, will spark showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll end the workweek with some sunshine and cooler temperatures. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

MONDAY – Mostly sunny, then increasing clouds, as highs warm into the upper 80s.

MONDAY NIGHT – Mostly cloudy and warm, with lows in the upper 60s.

