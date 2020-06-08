Man tells friend stolen items came from ‘dead’ relative

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Laurel County man is charged with stealing mowers and skeet machines worth more than $10,000 and telling a friend a dead relative had left them to him in a will.

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, 47-year-old Gillis R. Yocum, of Old Whitley Road in London, was charged with theft between $10,000 and $1 million after deputies Allen Turner and Gary Nehler recovered some of the stolen items.

- Advertisement -

The arrest occurred off Bill Subdivision Road in London while deputies were investigating the theft of 12 commercial mowers and two skeet machines. Earlier Friday, deputies located 10 of the mowers and the skeet machines at a home on Haley Ridge Road near London. According to the sheriff, the home owner said Yocum told him the mowers and skeet machines were left to him by a family member who passed away recently.

Assisting in the investigation and arrest for the Laurel County Sheriff’s office were Deputy Daniel Reed, Sgt. Greg Poynter, Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Justin Taylor, Deputy James Fox, and Deputy Tommy Houston.