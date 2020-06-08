Community raising money for police body cameras

By
Steve Rogers
-
0
In this Nov. 5, 2014 photo, Sgt. Chris Wicklund of the Burnsville Police Department wears a body camera beneath his microphone. Minneapolis, with the largest police department in Minnesota, has become the latest to equip officers with body cameras in what officials say is an effort to improve transparency and hold police accountable. The goal in Burnsville is to have all uniformed offices equipped with cameras by the end of the year. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – With the value of police body cameras and dash cameras getting renewed attention following police-involved shootings in Louisville and other communities across the country, many departments are taking a new look at investing in the devices.

But expense remains a problem, especially in already-cash-strapped communities hit hard financially by the coronavirus shutdown.

- Advertisement -

In Boyle County, the community is trying to help out.

A fund-raising account has been set up at Farmers National Bank by a group of concerned citizens to raise money to purchase body cameras and dash cameras for the Boyle County Sheriff’s Department, Perryville Police Department and Junction City Police Department.

To donate, make checks payable to: The Boyle Co. Officer and Community Safety Fund.

Donations also may be dropped off at any Farmers National Bank location or mailed to Farmers National Bank, 309 East 2nd St., Perryville, KY, 40468.

You Might Also Like