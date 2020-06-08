Community raising money for police body cameras

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – With the value of police body cameras and dash cameras getting renewed attention following police-involved shootings in Louisville and other communities across the country, many departments are taking a new look at investing in the devices.

But expense remains a problem, especially in already-cash-strapped communities hit hard financially by the coronavirus shutdown.

In Boyle County, the community is trying to help out.

A fund-raising account has been set up at Farmers National Bank by a group of concerned citizens to raise money to purchase body cameras and dash cameras for the Boyle County Sheriff’s Department, Perryville Police Department and Junction City Police Department.

To donate, make checks payable to: The Boyle Co. Officer and Community Safety Fund.

Donations also may be dropped off at any Farmers National Bank location or mailed to Farmers National Bank, 309 East 2nd St., Perryville, KY, 40468.