University of Kentucky denies Fox News story about police relationship

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- The University of Kentucky says a report from Fox News Sunday is “inaccurate” and “unfounded”.

The report says the university will end its relationship with the Lexington Police Department.

UK spokesman Jay Blanton denied that on Twitter this afternoon.

“The story that ran on Fox News this morning regarding the University of Kentucky and our relationship with the police department is inaccurate and unfounded. Our priority at UK is the safety and well-being of everyone. As has always been the case, that includes working in close collaboration with other agencies, including the Lexington Police Department. To suggest otherwise is false and misleading. We have one of the most highly trained departments in the state. We have in recent years invested some $15 million in safety measures, such as additional safety officials and officers, cameras, lighting, remotely controlled locks and ID-card-only access to residential buildings,” Blanton wrote.