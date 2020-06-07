Punches thrown during two people in the midst of Lexington protest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- A man was assaulted Saturday night during racial justice protests in Lexington.

According to Lexington Police, around 10:30 a couple was in an Uber car on Limestone trying to get to their destination.

Someone approached the car and was blocking it so the male passenger got out of the car and confronted that person.

The two had words and punches were thrown, leaving the man who got out of the car with a bloodied face.

The couple was able to get away and call police. Officers weren’t sure who the other person involved is or where they went.