Marvin Lewis, Reid Travis, Victor Oladipo, and Tommy Amaker to join ‘Coffee With Cal’

CINCUINNAT, OHIO (WTVQ) – A panel of guests including Marvin Lewis, Reid Travis, Victor Oladipo, and Tommy Amaker will join John Calipari on the eighth episode of “Coffee with Cal” in partnership with CustMbite.

The program will air on Monday, June 8 at 10:30 a.m.

Coffee with Cal, which is an extension of the John Calipari Basketball Fantasy Experience, supports No Kid Hungry, World Central Kitchen, Blessings in a Backpack, Feeding America, and other child-focused COVID-19 relief initiatives.

The show, managed by ProCamps and produced by ESPN, features positive messaging and conversation with high-profile guests from the worlds of sports, leadership, business, and entertainment.

In addition to a $1 million donation to the Calipari Foundation, CustMbite will be making a donation of $10 for every nightguard or smile kit online purchase throughout the “Coffee with Cal” series.

Episodes stream live on the John Calipari Basketball Fantasy Experience Facebook page: Facebook.com/JohnCalipariFantasyExperience.

For information about the series – including to catch up on the previous episode with Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin – visit CoffeeWithCal.org.