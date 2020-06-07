Lane closure slated Monday I-75 northbound at Fayette-Madison line

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of a scheduled lane closure for Interstate 75 northbound on the Clays Ferry Bridge.

The temporary closure is necessary for routine bridge maintenance.

The Clays Ferry Bridge (B00153) is located on the Fayette-Madison County line.

Interstate 75 – Northbound

Monday, June 8 and Tuesday, June 9 – 8:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

the right/slow lane will be closed at milepoint 97.6

o two lanes will remain open for motorists

Motorists should expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible.

All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.