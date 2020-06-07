Clark County GRC students celebrate graduation with parade

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Just about all of Winchester came out Sunday to cheer on graduates at George Rogers Clark High School with a parade through town.

Over 300 seniors and parents drove through the city celebrating.

It wasn’t a conventional end of the year for seniors but the high school did do an intimate, walk-through graduation ceremony and sent every senior off with swag bags.

The school also says a graduation video is in the making.

Senior Joy Lisle says the day was bittersweet.

“I mean I guess I always thought about senior prom and, ya know, walking across the stage and seeing everyone. So kind of getting that taken away is hard but there’s a lot of support in the community so that means a lot,” says GRC senior Joy Lisle.

The parade went down through Main Street and downtown.

Dozens of supporters cheered the seniors on from the sidewalks.