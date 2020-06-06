Richmond sees first major police brutality protest since George Floyd’s death

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ)- Over 100 people gathered Saturday afternoon in Richmond for the first major rally there since George Floyd’s death in Minnesota almost two weeks ago.

Protesters marched from the public library downtown to the courthouse.

They shared stories and encouraged each other to vote. There was even a place to register.

One of the organizers, Shaela Worsley, says protests in Louisville and Lexington moved them to.

“At first, we were like this is a really small city, but we believed in our community, which they sure as heck showed up and showed out, Worsley said.

She says the protesters laid on the ground for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd’s neck before his death.

she says feeling how long a time that actually is was powerful and moved many to tears.