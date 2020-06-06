Lexington Police seek murder suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police continue to search for a

third suspect in the October 2019 shooting death of two men.

Police say 18-year-old Kenneth Jacoby Jackson is wanted on two counts of murder, evidence tampering, first-degree assault, and first degree wanton endangerment.

The charges stem from the killing of two men on Oct. 19 during a shooting on Winchester Road.

Two other suspects in the case were charged in January.

Anyone with information should call Lexington Police at 859-258-3600.

Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.