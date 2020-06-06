Lexington Police Chief speaks at prayer against racial injustice

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers spoke Saturday night at a prayer for racial injustice.

Pastors and leaders across the city joined each other at Moondance Amphitheater in Beaumont Centre Circle to call on the community to work together toward change.

Organizers say it’s important to remain peaceful while still being vocal.

Chief Weathers says he wants to listen to the community.

“There needs to be change. As chief here, I know people know that I’m open for any kind of dialogue, any kind of suggestions, and any kind of solutions,” he said.

Organizers say the only way to move forward and make lasting change is to truly understand, respect and love one another.