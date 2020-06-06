Gov. Beshear and family wave to car rally in his honor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)- A rally Saturday in Frankfort showed support for Governor Andy Beshear.

More than 100 cars drove to the governor’s mansion.

Beshear and his family even came out to thank supporters.

One of the organizers, Sharon Kiser, says the parade was meant to give light in the midst of negativity.

“When the effigy was hung at the governor’s house, I think that just really touched a lot of people and we felt like…I think there was a lot of people out there that wanted to show the governor how much we appreciate him and to lift him up,” Kiser said.

Though the idea for the love over hate parade was in the works before the recent police brutality protests, organizers wove that movement into today’s rally with several cars decorated with ‘black lives matter.’