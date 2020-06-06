Crews search Lake Cumberland for two missing swimmers

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- At least three different counties’ rescue squads searched Lake Cumberland again Saturday for two missing swimmers.

Russell County’s emergency manager says the search began Friday afternoon when two young men from out of town and two women were swimming between Jamestown Marina and Wolfe Creek Dam.

A house boat began to drift off so the two men in their 20s went after it and no one saw them resurface from the water.

A boat picked up the two other swimmers.

The emergency manager says there was a swift current at the time and the search is difficult because there’s about 150 feet of water.