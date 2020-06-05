UK Football marches in downtown Lexington to support BLM movement

Mark Stoops and UK Football players and coaches are saying enough is enough. Friday afternoon they marched in downtown Lexington to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Coach Mark Stoops and UK football players and coaches are saying enough is enough. Friday afternoon they marched in downtown Lexington to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The protest wasn’t long, lasting about 30 minutes, but the message was powerful: Black lives matter.

Players and coaches, including Stoops, Vince Marrow and former cat Courtney Love walked to the Fayette County Courthouse wearing Black Lives Matter shirts. Joining them was Mayor Linda Gorton, Police Chief Lawrence Weathers and Sheriff Kathy Witt.

Stoops said he doesn’t typical share his personal beliefs issues, but not with this issue. He also hopes Friday’s protest will help some of his players heal mentally and emotionally.

“Everyone has to get off the sideline, get in the game and be part of the solution. That’s just a fact. That’s the way it is,” said Stoops. “Black lives matter. They matter to me a great deal”

Stoops said that he could feel that his players wanted their voices to be heard. He also wanted to speak out.

“This is a great step for me. I know that he has a great heart, but this took it to a whole different level just to know that his players are supported by him and that he’s willing to take that next step for us,” said UK Defensive End Josh Paschal.

Several players stayed in downtown Lexington Friday evening to continue protest the death of Breonna Taylor. Friday would have been her 27th birthday.

Stoops said that Friday’s protest won’t solve the issues and says the challenge is to continue talking about them and continue to make a difference.