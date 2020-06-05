Rain showers tapering off early this Friday

Showers and storms will stick around until a cold front pushes across Central and Eastern Kentucky late Friday into early Saturday. Cooler and drier air arrives, behind the front, for Sunday into the early part of the new workweek. The remnants of Cristobal could bring showers and storms by the middle part of next week. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

FRIDAY– Early rain showers with clouds skies, decreasing clouds and drying for the evening with highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT – Mostly clear, with low temperatures in the mid 60s.

