Officials urge Louisville protesters to get tested for coronavirus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Health officials in Kentucky’s largest city are urging protesters to get tested for the coronavirus.
In addition, the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said in a statement that protesters should take precautions that include wearing face masks, staying in small groups that are 6 feet apart, and using signs and noisemakers instead of yelling.
- Advertisement -
The city has had days of protests demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was killed by police in her home in Louisville in March.
The demonstrations also erupted over the death of a black man in Minneapolis – George Floyd – in an encounter with police.