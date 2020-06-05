‘Legal intervention’ used to stop fleeing driver

MT. VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 44-year-old Berea man is in jail after trying to out run Kentucky State Police Thursday.

James Noah Small was charged with first-degree fleeing, second-degree wanton endangerment, and a variety of traffic offenses following the incident, which began at about 1 p.m. on I-75 and continued into Rockcastle County, troopers said.

According to the KSP, Trooper Mike King tried to stop Small on I-75 South near the 72-mile marker in Rockcastle County because his car,s license plate had been reported stolen.

But Small took off, speeding away for 10 miles before getting off at exit 62 in Mount Vernon, troopers said. While traveling on KY-461, the vehicle drove in the oncoming lane of traffic. The KSP then used a “legal intervention maneuver” to stop the car.

Small, a passenger and the trooper all were treated and released from Rockcastle Regional Hospital, according to a KSP release.

The investigation is being conducted by KSP Trooper Mike King. He was assisted at the scene by KSP Personnel, Rockcastle County Sheriff’s office, Mount Vernon Police Department, and Rockcastle County EMS.