Faced with making food for state troopers, Ohio workers walk out

COLUMBUS, Oh. (AP) – Four restaurant workers have sparked a conversation about free expression in the workplace after they refused to help fill a food order for the Ohio Highway Patrol as it policed race protests.

The employees at a Columbus location of Condado Tacos say they were threatened with firing this week for walking out over the order.

The Columbus protests over the Minnesota police-restraint death of George Floyd have brought complaints about the use of tear gas and batons.

Now, two of the chain’s locations have shut down over the ensuing publicity.

Employee Jake Widdowson opposed cooperating on the order in light of the patrol’s involvement and told the manager so.