Bridge work to cause I-75 lane closure

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Repairing joints on a bridge on I-75 in Fayette County will cause some traffic delays from Friday night into next week.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, work on Interstate 75 southbound at mile marker 111 near the I-64 junction will have two lanes opened and one closed to allow concrete to cure.
The work is to repair bridge joints.
According to the state, the impact on motorists will be:
— Friday, June 5, through Sunday, June 7 – 24 hours per day.
— Monday, June 8 through Friday, June 12 – work will be in effect between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily
- traffic will be shifted to the shoulder at milepoint 111.000
o two lanes will remain open for motorists
o repairs will be made for half of the bridge at a time
The state reminds drivers all work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors.