Breonna Taylor ‘change’ petition tops 3 million signatures

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WTVQ) — An online petition calling for justice for Breonna Taylor topped three million signatures Thursday, according to Change.org, the Washington D.C.-based online service hosting the petition.

The effort was started by law student Loralei HoJay, who will lead a virtual protest Friday, which would have been Taylor’s 27th birthday.

The protest directs petition signers and supporters to make phone calls, as well as send emails and “tweetstorm” calls for action targeting public officials, including Kentucky Gov. Beshear and U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell.

HoJay started the petition after Louisville police officers fatally shot Taylor during a late-night drug investigation in March, using a controversial “no-knock” warrant.

The petition has picked up momentum in the last week, crossing the 1.5 million mark and now three million, as more attention has been focused on this case, the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and other racial injustices through protests across the country.

The Taylor case has sparked protests and rallies in Louisville and Lexington for the last week as well as smaller ones in communities across the state.

Multiple celebrities have endorsed and shared the Taylor petition, including Usher, Solange Knowles, Janelle Monae, Anna Paquin, and the Sacramento Kings NBA team.

Louisville’s Metro Council Public Safety Committee unanimously passed a ‘Breonna’s Law’ proposal Wednesday limiting and monitoring the use of no-knock warrants.

The proposal will go to the full Metro Council for a vote on June 11.

The petition urges Beshear to arrest all of the officers involved in Breonna’s slaying, payment from Louisville Metro Police Department to Breonna’s family for wrongful death and negligence, a statement from Gov. Beshear in support of Breonna, appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate the Louisville Police Department, and an end to “no-knock” warrants through federal legislation.