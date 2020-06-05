Boston vigil to honor police shooting victim Breonna Taylor

BOSTON (AP) – A vigil is planned in Boston to demand justice for a black woman killed by Kentucky police in March.

The Friday evening event in the newly renamed Nubian Square in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood is meant to remember Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman killed by Louisville police on Mar. 13.

Friday would have been her birthday.

Meanwhile, the state’s transit authority confirmed Friday that it would no longer use buses to help shuttle local police officers to and from protest sites.

And Boston City Councilors are calling on Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh to make good on his pledge to make the city a national leader in combating racism.