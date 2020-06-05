8 days of protests in a row in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Friday night protests continued throughout downtown Lexington marking the eighth day straight of demonstrations.

Protesters gathering at Main Street and Limestone each night around 8 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Each demonstration includes marching throughout downtown, sometimes aimlessly and also passing Lexington Police Department.

Day 8 of protests kicking off downtown. Today also marks what would have been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday. @ABC36News pic.twitter.com/ZWnZvX21ye — Bobbi McSwine ABC 36 (@McSwineB_News) June 6, 2020

Friday also marks what would have been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday.