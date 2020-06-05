8 days of protests in a row in downtown Lexington

Friday, June 5, 2020 protesters gather in front of the county courthouse in Lexington for the eighth night in a row.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Friday night protests continued throughout downtown Lexington marking the eighth day straight of demonstrations.

Protesters gathering at Main Street and Limestone each night around 8 p.m.

Each demonstration includes marching throughout downtown, sometimes aimlessly and also passing Lexington Police Department.

 

Friday also marks what would have been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday.

