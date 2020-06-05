3 Fayette teachers among those honored by Campbellsville

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Three Fayette County teachers have

been recognized for their excellence in the classroom.

Laura Crance of Booker T. Washington Elementary, LaDonda Porter of Beaumont Middle School, and Danielle Dailey of Frederick Douglass High School have received Campbellsville University’s 2020 Excellence in Teaching Award.

They are among 217 recipients statewide who would have been saluted

this spring, but organizers had to cancel the awards ceremony amid COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The teachers were selected by their school districts at each grade level (preschool/elementary, middle, and high school).

Crance teaches second grade at Booker T. Washington, where she has served since 2010. She has also taught kindergarten and first grade there, and previously taught fourth grade at William Wells Brown Elementary. Crance received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Midway College and a master’s in teacher leader from Georgetown College.

Porter has taught physical education at Beaumont Middle since 2006. She received her B.S. degree in kinesiology and health promotion from the University of Kentucky and her master’s in library science from Eastern Kentucky University.

Dailey teaches freshman and senior English at Frederick Douglass High School, where she began her career in 2018. She received her bachelor’s in English for secondary teachers at Western Kentucky University.

The Campbellsville awards program has honored more than 4,000 teachers since 1987 for quality teaching and learning in school systems across the state.