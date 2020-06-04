Woman found dead, Indiana man charged

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A kayaker got a gruesome experience Wednesday, finding the body of New York woman dead in Clear Creek in Shelby County near Shelbyville.

And a 28-year-old Indiana man has been charged with her murder, according to the Kentucky State Police.

- Advertisement -

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Liliana Moss, of Nassau County, N.Y. Investigators have charged William Dodd, of Anderson, Ind., with murder, evidence tampering and abuse of a corpse.

According to the KSP, investigators were called Wednesday afternoon when a kayaker on Clear Creek found Moss’ body while fishing.

Investigators were able to identify her as Moss and developed Dodd as the suspect, according to the KSP.

KSP was assisted on scene by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the Shelby County Coroner, Shelby County Fire Rescue, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife.

The investigation is ongoing by Post 12 Det. Jason Briscoe.