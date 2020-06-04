Showers with a few storms Thursday evening

Increasing clouds this Thursday won’t stop the temperatures from heating back above normal into the mid 80s. Showers and scattered storms starting up tonight, and will remain on-and-off through Saturday. -Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews

THURSDAY– Partly cloudy, with showers and storms, as highs warm to the middle 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT– Mostly cloudy, with showers and storms, as lows cool to the upper 60s.

