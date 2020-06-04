New Circle lane closures Thursday night until Friday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Asphalt repair will cause lane closures on New Circle Road between Russell Cave Road and North Limestone Thursday night and into Friday morning.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the alternating lane closures will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday June 4 and end at 6 a.m. Friday, June 5. The closures are in effect between Russell Cave Road/KY 353 (milepoint 10.356) and North Limestone/Old Paris Pike (milepoint 10.900).

Motorists will be able to pass through the work zone, according to the state.