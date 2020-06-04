Head-on crash claims one life; driver not wearing seat belt

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A head-on crash Wednesday night claimed the life of a Celina, Tenn., woman.

According to the Kentucky State Police, 60-year-old Tina Stephens died for injuries in the accident which occurred at about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday on Celina Road in Monroe County which ismon the Tennessee state line.

Stephens was northbound in a 2001 Honda when she crossed into the southbound lane, crashing into a 1996 Buick driven by 33-year-old William Young, of Muncie, Ind., troopers said.

Young and a passenger in his car, 33-year-old Courtney Young, of Muncie, were wearing a seat belt. They were airlifted to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., where they are listed in critical condition, troopers said.

Stephens was not wearing a seat belt, according to witness statement. She was taken to the Monroe County hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to the KSP.

This collision is under investigation by Trooper Jonathan Paull, who was assisted at the scene by other KSP personnel, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County EMS.