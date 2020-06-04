Family of man killed by police amid protests demands answers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – The family of a popular barbecue chef killed in a clash with law enforcement said he was protecting his restaurant amid chaos caused when officers began pelting people with pepper balls.

They questioned the account by police, which released surveillance video they said appeared to show David McAtee firing a gun from the door as police and National Guard soldiers were trying to clear a crowd from a parking lot early Monday to enforce a curfew.

Attorney Steve Romines representing McAtee’s mother, says the video raises more questions than it answers, and the family wants “the truth” of McAtee’s death.