Day 6 of police brutality protest in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Protestors marched in downtown Lexington for the sixth night in a row.

Organizers says they are happy about charges being brought to the other three officers involved in the death of George Floyd, but they want more to be done, specifically for Breonna Taylor.

Organizers also read comments from WTVQ’s Facebook live at the beginning of Wednesday night’s protest. Those comments included, “no one has privilege” and “go home.” But protestors said they credit their daily protest with the arrest of the remaining 3 officers involved in the death of George Floyd, and they encouraged people to stay strong.

A local pastor also came out to pray over the crowd before the march. They changed familiar phrases such as “say their names” “I can’t breathe” and “no lives matter til black lives matter.”

Again, protestors called on officers to kneel with them and some did.

Amother who had her 6-year-son with her said she is protesting for him, so that he can have a better future without fear of police brutality.

“People need to realize this may be a small moment in our lives – in their lives,” said Shaniqua Chapman. “It just may be a clip. This is our life every single day. Those cops being charged is a small win. We need to keep fighting. Just like they won’t come up off our neck we’re not coming up off of their neck.”

Organizers say the protest will continue at least for 8 days – marking the number of times Breonna Taylor was shot, but they says it’ll probably continue longer than that.

An organizer says there will be a caravan on Friday to celebrate what would have been the 27th birthday of Breonna Taylor. That will start at Rupp Arena from 4:30-7:30 p.m.