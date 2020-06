LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles is encouraging Kentuckians to support local cheese producers on Thursday.

June 4 is National Cheese Day. Quarles posted on Twitter, “As June is National Dairy Month it’s only fitting to make sure we celebrate National Cheese Day and that’s today! Did you know the KDA has a Kentucky Proud cheese producer directory?”

- Advertisement -

The online directory lists 11 businesses across the state.