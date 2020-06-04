28 from region earn National Merit Scholarships

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The National Merit Scholarship Corp. has announced the first group of college-sponsored award winners from the Class of 2020, which includes a dozen new graduates of Fayette County Public Schools.

Another 16 students from the region outside of LOuisville also were named.

The sponsors chose these scholars who plan to attend their institutions from a nationwide talent pool of more than 15,000 outstanding finalists. The awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study.

From Henry Clay High School:

Bhoomi Shah, probable career field of medicine, University of Louisville

Lafayette High School:

John Harris, engineering, University of Kentucky

Caden Pearson, law, University of Kentucky

Katrina Wrede, engineering, University of Kentucky

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School:

Niklas Balk, engineering, University of Kentucky

Henry Blyth, academia, Case Western Reserve University

Catheryne Cunningham, nonprofit management, Rhodes College

Kylie Schmidt, engineering, University of Kentucky

Parker Smith, quantitative analysis, Vanderbilt University

Eddy Wan, computer science, Purdue University

Elizabeth Weaver, international relations, Indiana University

Angie Xiao, law, University of Chicago

Others from the region include:

Logan Coovent, Paul Blazer High School in Ashland, University of Louisville;

Madeline Hite, Bethlehem High School, Bardstown, University of Kentucky;

Noah Prentice, Berea High School, Kalamazoo University;

Caleb Webb, Corbin High School, Liberty University;

Amelia Kretzer, Johnson Central High School in Painstville, Harding University;

Catherine Johnson, Boone County High School in Florence, University of Louisville;

Kyle McComis, Cattlettsburg High School, University of Kentucky;

Wilson Insko, Scott County High School in Georgetown, University of Kentucky;

Edwin Fields, Hazard, Ky., The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky in Bowling Green, University of Kentucky;

Sofia Luna, Anderson County High School in Lawrenceburg, University of Alabama;

Jackson Spears, Nicholasville, Lexington Catholic High School, University of Kentucky;

Allison Hebdon, Martha Layne Collins High School in Shelbyville, Vanderbilt University;

Hannah Suter, Shelbyville, The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky in Bowling Green, University of Louisville;

Derek Forte, Woodford County High School in Versailles, University of Kentucky;

Joseph Kowalke, Woodford County High School in Versailles, University of Kentucky;

Clinton Chase Whitt, Morgan County High School in West Liberty, University of Kentucky.

The 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program began in October 2018 when more than 1.5 million juniors in more than 21,000 high schools took the PSAT, which served as a qualifying test. In fall 2019, the highest-scoring participants in each state, representing less than 1 percent of the country’s high school seniors, became semifinalists. (FCPS had 45 semifinalists.) Of these 16,000 seniors, about 90 percent advanced as finalists.

First came the April 22, 2020 announcement of corporate-sponsored winners and then $2,500 award recipients on May 13. Coming up July 13, additional college-sponsored scholars will be named. By the end of the 2020 program, about 7,600 students will have earned the “merit scholar” title and received a total of over $30 million in college scholarships. The students may use their awards at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university.