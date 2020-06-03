Woman critically injured in house fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman was pulled from a burning house overnight in Lexington.

Firefighters say when they arrived at the home on Winburn Drive near Russell Cave Road around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, smoke and flames were coming from the home.

Firefighters say they were told someone was trapped inside. Firefighters say they found the woman in a bathroom. She was pulled from the burning home and rushed to UK Hospital where she was listed in critical condition, according to investigators.

The woman’s husband managed to get out of the home with any serious injuries, according to firefighters.

Investigators say the cause of the fire appears to be accidental.

The woman’s name wasn’t released.