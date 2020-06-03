Woman in critical condition after house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington woman was severely injured early Wednesday morning in what Lexington firefighters have determined was an accidental fire in her home.

She is in the University of Kentucky Medical Center in critical condition on a ventilator, firefighters told WTVQ late Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported at about 2 a.m. at a home in Winburn Drive near Russel Cave Road. Flames were coming from the home when firefighters arrived, they said.

The woman’s husband managed to escape the blaze with relatively minor injuries, according to the Fire Department. They were told someone was still inside.