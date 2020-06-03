Weekend sewer line work to disrupt downtown Lexington traffic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Sewer construction the weekend of June 5 will disrupt some downtown Lexington traffic, according to the city.

The intersection of Euclid and Woodland avenue will be closed for sanitary sewer construction from Friday, June 5 at 7 a.m. to Monday, June 8 at 7 a.m.

While the intersection is closed, drivers who are passing through are encouraged to use Maxwell and High streets to avoid the closure. Businesses and side streets will remain accessible.

Some lane closures already are in place on Euclid Avenue. The south side lane of Euclid is closed from Rose Street to Oldham Avenue. The south side lane of Euclid from Oldham to Marquis will have rolling closures.

“While these are significant road closures all at the same time, we are pleased that the project is moving so quickly,” said Charles Martin, director of the Lexington Division of Water Quality. “We anticipated that this would be a multi-year project, but we are now expecting to be finished and out of everyone’s way by the end of 2020.”

Euclid is open to two-way traffic, but there is no turn lane. Sidewalks are open on both sides of the street. Motorists are urged to drive carefully and slowly through construction areas and be aware of pedestrians.

Over the next couple of months, sewer construction will continue to move down Euclid to reach Tates Creek Road.

Visitors to the Chevy Chase business district are encouraged to use Waze and visit the project website for traffic updates and information about reaching their favorite businesses.

This construction work continues Lexington’s project to replace two miles of sanitary sewer line from Oliver Lewis Way to Tates Creek Road, through the University of Kentucky campus and along Euclid Avenue.

The original sanitary sewer is nearly 80 years old and in disrepair, which is why this new sewer line is needed. Construction on the Euclid sewer project began in February of this year.

Visit LexingtonKY.gov/EuclidSewer for traffic information and updates about the project.