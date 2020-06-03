Two deaths stark reminders of coronavirus dangers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The deaths of a 9-month-old child and a 48-year-old man are stark reminders of the dangers posed by the coronavirus, state officials warned Wednesday.

The state also saw another jump in new cases — 265 — reported but that is not necessarily a reason for panic, just caution, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack and Gov. Andy Beshear said during the governor’s daily briefing.

- Advertisement -

The toddler died in Hopkins County, Stack said, apparently of Sudden Infant Dearth Syndrome. But the child tested positive for the coronavirus and doctors are trying to determine whether the disease played a role in the child’s death.

In Shelby County, the 48-year-old had no pre-existing conditions, Stack said.

The cases are a reminder “this is a serious and dangerous disease,” Stark said.

Of the 265 cases, Stack said the numbers sound high but considering the dramatic increase in testing — now as many as 7,000 tests a day — the results aren’t out of line. “To have mild upticks” is not unusual, he said, noting the state’s positive results percentage remains in the 3 percent or below range, which would indicate a plateau or decline.

“But this still is a dangerous disease. We must continue to wear masks, to practice social distancing, to do the other things,” Stack warned, imploring Kentuckians to at least “be tolerant and respectful” of people who do wear masks even if they don’t wear them themselves.

“We do have to watch pretty carefully,” added Beshear.

Stack also noted it may be six weeks to two months “before we can really tell” from the data whether the state is experiencing an uptick.

The 265 cases pushed the state total to 10,410 since the outbreak began three months ago. The state has confirmed at least 258,767 tests, 488 people currently are in the hospital and 68, the lowest number inf weeks, are in intensive care.

Of the new cases, 55 are in Jefferson, 37 in Fayette, 27 in Kenton, as well as Casey, Morgan, Boyle, Madison and some other southeastern ] Kentucky counties.

With the new cases, Robertson County now is the only one in the state with no confirmed case.

The state also reported eight new deaths,, which brings the state total to 450. Of those, 253 have been in long-term care facilities.

The deaths included three in Jefferson County, two in Edmonson and one each in Gallatin, Hopkins and Shelby.