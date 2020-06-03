Two baseball seniors get a tribute from team (Watch)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – They might not have gotten to play their senior year, but they’ll still take a lifetime of memories with them.

Noah Gray and Josh McClurg, the two senior members of the Frederick Douglass High School baseball team, were treated to a drive-through parade Tuesday to celebrate their graduation. ( Click here to watch the parade.)

Friends and members of the Broncos’ baseball family took part in the parade, which included special signs and other tributes, to honor the duo.

Coach Eddie Brooks, a former Major League Baseball draftee who they described as “awesome,” presented the players with framed baseball jerseys with their number on it and gift cards.

Their senior season on the diamond was just getting under way when the coronavirus-prompted shutdown began in mid-March.