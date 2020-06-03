Teen back in protest Wednesday after Monday arrest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- A 19-year-old arrested after Monday’s protest in Lexington was back out downtown Wednesday night protesting again as police look for more people involved in the assault he was arrested for (see the video below).

Kaulbert “Red” Wilson and a 15-year-old boy were the only two people charged during a protest that saw some police officers walk with the marchers. The rally lasted until about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to police.

Officers say Wilson ran across multiple police cruisers and encouraged others to flip a cruiser with an officer inside. They say he also broke a car window, forcefully removed a driver, and punched that person in the head.

Wednesday night, protesters ran to embrace Wilson and welcome him back to the protest.

Police also tweeted video of the assault Wilson was arrested for in hopes people will be able to help identify others involved.