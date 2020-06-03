Showers and Storms Return, Some Could be Strong to Severe

A weather maker ends our nice stretch of amazing weather in Central and Eastern Kentucky. It all starts tonight with chances of showers and storms through Saturday. Some strong storms could turn severe. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, with showers and storms, as lows cool to the upper 60s.

THURSDAY NIGHT – Partly cloudy, with showers and storms, as highs warm to the middle 80s.

- Advertisement -

Join our ABC36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group

—–

Follow the ABC36 Storm Team on Social Media:

Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

Follow Jason on Facebook | Instagram

Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews

Follow Alyssa on Facebook | Instagram

Meteorologist Justin Roth

Follow Justin on Twitter

Meteorologist George Zabrecky

Email George at GZabrecky@wtvq.com