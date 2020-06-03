More sites to open in Daniel Boone National Forest

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Daniel Boone National Forest is opening a few more recreation sites Wednesday, June 3. (Click here to see list of site and when they opened or might open. dbnfreopen_5_19_20_final)

The sites include picnic areas, shooting ranges and White Sulphur Off-Highway Vehicle Trail System.

On May 22, the Forest reopened the Redbird Crest Off-Highway Vehicle Trail System and the Red River Gorge.

On June 11, developed campgrounds on the Forest will reopen.

Those with existing campground reservations through www.Recreation.gov will be notified of any changes via email and/or text message, according to the Park Service.

These projected opening dates may vary depending on circumstances, and it may be necessary to not open or to close areas again if conditions change. Most boat launches, trails and the general forest area, have remained open to hiking, biking, boating, dispersed camping, hunting, fishing, etc.

“Closing any site for any reason is not one we take lightly, but protecting our visitors and employees remains our highest priority. We are approaching re-opening with safety in mind,” said Daniel Boone National Forest Supervisor Dan Olsen. “We are looking forward to seeing our recreation sites being enjoyed by the people from the communities we serve.”

Although not accepting in-person visits, offices remain open and operational. Visitors are encouraged to contact their local Forest Service office for general information or assistance in obtaining maps and passes.

For up-to-date information and the projected opening schedule on the Daniel Boone National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/dbnf/ or the forest Facebook page at www.facebook.com/danielboonenf/ or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DanielBooneNF.