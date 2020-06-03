New tower will improve firefighter training

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A new two-story training facility will be a valuable addition to the Pikeville Fire Department.

The two story facility, which looks like large metal shipping containers stacked on each other, was paid for by a grant from the Kentucky Fire Commission, according to the city of Pikeville Emergency Management Office.

The two-story facility will provide firefighters with the proper training in various areas such as live burn, ventilation, search & rescue, forcible entry, and as well as other various training topics, according to the department.