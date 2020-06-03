Mayor Linda Gorton announces 798 cases, 13 deaths in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – In a teleconference, Mayor Linda Gorton announced 798 total confirmed cases and 13 deaths in Fayette County.

The health department says the Federal Medical Center now has 276 positive cases; that’s 35-percent of the city’s total cases. Dr. Kraigh Humbaugh says four inmates have died.

He also says 204 workers from the center have been tested – some more than once. Humbaugh says the center itself is responsible for testing inmates.

Gorton says she wants to monitor the potential for an outbreak due to the ongoing protests in downtown Lexington. She says the large number of people standing close together could cause a spike.

Gorton also says an increase in testing is expected in the city’s Swahili and Hispanic communities because there has been an increase in positive cases there.