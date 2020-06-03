Man charged with stabbing woman during fight

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 37-year-old Corbin man is charged with first-degree assault for stabbing a woman during a fight.

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Daryn Michael Barrett was charged Monday afternoon for stabbing a woman in the stomach and Hand. She was airlifted to the UK Medical Center in Lexington.

Barrett also was injured in the knife fight, the sheriff said.

According to Root, deputies responded to an apartment complex on Greeting Card Lane and found Barrett and a woman had been in a knife fight. The woman apparently showed up with a friend to get her belongings from Barrett, who is her ex-boyfriend, and the dispute broke out.

Barrett allegedly pulled a knife and attacked her and she defended herself with a kitchen knife, according to the sheriff.

Barrett was treated at Baptist Healthcare Hospital Corbin before being arrested.

Assisting at the scene for the sheriff’s office were Sgt Brett Reeves, Sgt. Greg Poynter, K-9 Deputy Jake Miller, Deputy Travis Napier, and Deputy Allen Turner. Also assisting were PHI helicopter and West Knox Volunteer Fire Dept.