Louisville customs officers seize 170 counterfeit championship rings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ)- U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says its officers in Louisville seized 170 counterfeit championship rings destined for Rehoboth Beach, Delaware from China.

CBP officers intercepted the rings May 20th. They say they depicted copyrighted professional sports team logos from the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL.

According to CBP, the real manufacturer suggested retail price for those rings would have been $43,450.

“CBP officers in Louisville are committed to protecting the American consumer, the economy, and the facilitation legitimate business,” Chief Customs and Border Protection Officer Brian Lick states, “when sports fans chose to spend their hard-earned money to show support for their favorite team they deserve to know they are receiving a genuine article.”

According to CBP, importing counterfeit merchandise can cause revenue loss, damage the economy, and threaten health and safety.

Together with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, CBP says it has seized 27,599 shipments with intellectual property rights violations in fiscal year 2019.

CBP says e-commerce has grown over the last five years so many people buy online then receive products shipped through international mail.

The agency says you can submit an anonymous report through e-Allegations Online Trade Violation Reporting System.

It regularly screens international passengers and cargo for narcotics, weapons, and other banned products.