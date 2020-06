LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman is found shot, and police are looking for suspects.

According to Lexington Police, an officer was on patrol at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday when he came up on a woman in distress who said she’d been shot.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment of what are described as non-life-threatening injuries. Police still are trying to pin down where the shooting occurred.

Police are following up on leads after talking with the victim.