Lexington barber giving free haircuts to those affected by COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington barber shop is giving free haircuts Sunday to help those hit hardest by COVID-19. It’s a service that will go every other Sunday.

After 76 days of not being able to serve. Cuts on Lime is back in business. However, owner Fouad Froukh said that’s not the case for many. He and his fellow barbers want to give back to the community that has helped them

“They reached out. They were like,’How can we possibly help. We don’t want you all closed. We don’t want you all to go out of business.’ That meant a lot to us.”

“Other people aren’t as fortunate as we are to be back in a place of work. That’s kind of what motivates us to help those who can’t afford a haircut.”

Cuts on Lime had planned to help the homeless, but with so many people without a job, the shop wants to bring a smile and confidence boost to someone in need.

“That’s the most rewarding part about a haircut. Giving a haircut, that’s what we look for.”

That fresh cut can also be a life-changer.

“A haircut could do a lot. You walk in here with hair over your ears, looking like a member of the Beatles. You walk out looking like Justin Timberlake. It’s crazy. You know a haircut could get you the job that you need. A haircut could do a lot. A haircut is definitely a confidence booster.”

Froukh said their service won’t end when the pandemic stops. He wants to provide his service for free every other Sunday.

“I hope this can make a difference, inspire others and brings positivity to the community.”