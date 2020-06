FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man in his 70s who had been in contact with an earlier confirmed case of the coronavirus, became Franklin County’s first virus-related death, according to the health department.

A release from the Franklin County Health Department says the man died Wednesday in the hospital. His name was not released.

Franklin County has reported 63 coronavirus cases in the last three months, according to the state COVID Web site.